Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 113 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,696,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.