Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

