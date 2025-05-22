LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. LiveRamp updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,426.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 246.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

