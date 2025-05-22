ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

COFS opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $445.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COFS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ChoiceOne Financial Services

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.