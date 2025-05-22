Mining Stocks To Follow Now – May 19th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Linde, Caterpillar, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, processing and sale of natural resources such as metals, minerals, coal and sometimes oil or gas. They offer investors exposure to commodity price movements and geopolitical or regulatory risks inherent in the mining sector. Because mining operations can be capital-intensive and sensitive to global demand and supply dynamics, mining stocks often exhibit higher volatility than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $13.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,026.33. 831,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,665. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $863.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $973.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $513.16. 1,537,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,844. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Linde stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $461.26. 664,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.54.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.42 and a 200 day moving average of $353.76. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.74. 4,983,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,596,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

