Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.02, but opened at $69.45. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 2,038,889 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

