Harmony Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 49,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7%

JPM opened at $261.09 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $725.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.