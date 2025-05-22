BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 14,422 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.94, for a total transaction of $2,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,462,306.04. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total value of $1,305,919.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,922.70. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,894 shares of company stock worth $11,020,097. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 1.7%

PGR stock opened at $280.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.62 and a 200 day moving average of $262.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

