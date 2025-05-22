49 Wealth Management LLC Has $19.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

