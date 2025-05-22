Headinvest LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,035 shares of company stock worth $15,548,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $771.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

