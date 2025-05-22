Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after buying an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.