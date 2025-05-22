Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after buying an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Moderna Stock Looks Ripe for a Short Squeeze
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.