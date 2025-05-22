1,000 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

