City National Bank of Florida MSD Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after buying an additional 48,075 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.2%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

