Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.65.

Carvana stock opened at $294.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 186.83 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.66.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 13,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,941,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,520,600. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.62, for a total transaction of $3,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,514,600. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,313 shares of company stock worth $151,621,372 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

