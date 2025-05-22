Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,356,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,054,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,263,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,687,797,000 after buying an additional 540,533 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 5,068,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,236,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $824,623,000 after buying an additional 1,696,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,103,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

