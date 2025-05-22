Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,191,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,388,000 after buying an additional 218,528 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $14,192,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $17,828,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,729,781.44. The trade was a 39.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.9%

WDAY opened at $268.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.01. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.