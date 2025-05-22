Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

