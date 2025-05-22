Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3%

AWK stock opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

