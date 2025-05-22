Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 21st

Exxon Mobil, Linde, NuScale Power, Shell, and BP are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. They give investors exposure to firms developing electrolyzers, hydrogen fuel cells and related infrastructure that enable low-carbon energy solutions. As an emerging segment of the clean-energy market, their performance tends to reflect both technological advances and government policies supporting hydrogen adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. 4,821,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,525,013. The company has a market capitalization of $451.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,000. Linde has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 5,740,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,787,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. BP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

