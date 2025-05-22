Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $195,079.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,824 shares in the company, valued at $12,439,687.68. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $72,854,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

