Morgan Stanley Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $113.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

