Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 10.2% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 306,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,483,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $407.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.98. The company has a market capitalization of $403.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

