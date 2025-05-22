RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.75.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $515.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

