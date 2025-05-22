RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $271.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average is $287.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

In other Amgen news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

