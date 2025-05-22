Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Linde comprises 3.7% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total value of $1,163,545.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,662. This represents a 65.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $455.50 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.70.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

