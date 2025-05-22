General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $277.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

