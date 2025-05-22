49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

49 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Shares of SBUX opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

