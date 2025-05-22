49 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,105 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

