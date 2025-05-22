Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $6.14 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

