RB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,334. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,407 shares of company stock valued at $32,990,056. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of KO opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.