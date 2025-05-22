Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.27.

Shares of ED stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

