Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £159.20 ($213.49) and last traded at £158.90 ($213.09), with a volume of 65503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £156.80 ($210.27).

Games Workshop Group Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is £139.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.