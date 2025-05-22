Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 903,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,428,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after acquiring an additional 130,025 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,123 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.