Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.47 and last traded at $109.24. 9,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 273,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Bank of America lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.64. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.02 per share, with a total value of $119,200.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,402.84. This trade represents a 75.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,778 shares of company stock worth $48,147,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 164,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

