Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.01. Talos Energy shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 284,358 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,992,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after buying an additional 58,165 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 9,550,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,738,000 after acquiring an additional 331,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,964,000 after purchasing an additional 763,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,861,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,250,000 after purchasing an additional 433,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,251,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 437,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

