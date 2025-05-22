Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $275.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 3,535.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
