Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $32.04. 52,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 859,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 46,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,303,067.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,014.59. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,537.44. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,133 shares of company stock worth $7,416,861. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 833,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $12,649,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

