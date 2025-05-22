Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 746.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

