Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 2.8%

BORR stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth about $476,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,810,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

