10Elms LLP Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,170,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

