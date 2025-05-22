Castleark Management LLC Buys New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,745 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of HOOD opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.
Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 107,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $6,500,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,003.83. The trade was a 93.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,897,622 shares of company stock worth $86,956,156. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.
Read Our Latest Report on HOOD
Robinhood Markets Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.