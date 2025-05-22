1,038 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Novem Group

Novem Group bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,051.00 to $943.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $604.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $595.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.50 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

