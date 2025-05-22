Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a 1.4% increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Medtronic has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of MDT opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

