Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Boosted by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 2.1% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.