Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $151,320.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,133.56. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stuart Canfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $130,110.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $150.50 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

