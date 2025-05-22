BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $22.68 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $565,306,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after acquiring an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $383,051,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,601.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,169.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2,011.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,625.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,551.43.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

