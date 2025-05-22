Headinvest LLC Sells 670 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

