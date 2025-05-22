Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $7.03 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.6% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $112.06 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

