Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Raised by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 276.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Cameco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $5,187,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,002,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Glj Research increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.