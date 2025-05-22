Investmark Advisory Group LLC Acquires 11,271 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,088,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,104 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% in the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 978,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,265,000 after purchasing an additional 911,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,097,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

